উচ্চ শব্দে গান শোনায় গুলি, নিহত কৃষ্ণাঙ্গ কিশোর

Aidan Ellison, a Black 19-year-old, was fatally shot on Monday in Oregon by Robert Keegan, a white 47-year-old, after an argument over the teen’s “loud music” in a parking lot. Keegan took a gun out of his coat and fired a shot into Aidan’s chest.



